Conocé a los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

Amy Poehler y Tina Fey serán las anfitrionas de la entrega de premios que se realizará en Nueva York y Los Ángeles el 28 de febrero.

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció las nominaciones para los Globos de Oro 2021, que se realizarán el domingo 28 de febrero con dos ceremonias simultáneas, en Nueva York y Los ángeles, con la conducción de Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.

La argentina Anya Taylor-Joy, que además tiene nacionalidad británica y estadounidense, consiguió doble candidatura como mejor actriz en la miniserie “The Queen’s Gambit” y por la película “Emma”.

La lista de nominados

CINE

Mejor película dramática:

The Father

Mank

Nomandland

Promising Young Woman

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor película, comedia o musical:

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor director:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor, drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz, drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The little things

Bill Murray, On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

Another Round (Dinamarca)

La llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italia)

Minari (Estados Unidos)

Two of Us (Francia)

Mejor guión:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor película animada:

Croods: the new age

Onward

Over the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama:

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor comedia o musical:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor actor en serie de comedia:

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Mejor actor de reparto:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Mejor miniserie o película para TV:

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV:

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

