Conocé a los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021
Amy Poehler y Tina Fey serán las anfitrionas de la entrega de premios que se realizará en Nueva York y Los Ángeles el 28 de febrero.
La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció las nominaciones para los Globos de Oro 2021, que se realizarán el domingo 28 de febrero con dos ceremonias simultáneas, en Nueva York y Los ángeles, con la conducción de Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.
La argentina Anya Taylor-Joy, que además tiene nacionalidad británica y estadounidense, consiguió doble candidatura como mejor actriz en la miniserie “The Queen’s Gambit” y por la película “Emma”.
La lista de nominados
CINE
Mejor película dramática:
The Father
Mank
Nomandland
Promising Young Woman
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor película, comedia o musical:
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor director:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actor, musical o comedia:
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor, drama:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz, drama:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor de reparto:
Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
Another Round (Dinamarca)
La llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italia)
Minari (Estados Unidos)
Two of Us (Francia)
Mejor guión:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor película animada:
Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama:
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática:
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor comedia o musical:
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor actor en serie de comedia:
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Mejor actor de reparto:
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Mejor miniserie o película para TV:
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV:
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True