Dustin de Stranger Things trabaja en un restaurante como mozo
Gaten Matarazzo es quien interpreta a Dustin en Stranger Things. El actor de 17 años decidió no parar durante la expansión del coronavirus y se sumó al staff de local que lleva comida a domicilio. Recordemos que la cuarta temporada de la exitosa serie está en pausa ya que no se puede juntar el elenco a grabar.
El restaurante se llama Long Island, está ubicado en Nueva Jersey y Gaten completa su jornada de cada día con las medidas sanitarias correspondientes.
Según The Hollywood reporter, el manager del joven actor varios miembros de su familia son empleados del mismo restaurante.
Happy birthday to the best mama ever. TRIVIA CHAMPIONS OF 2020!!!! Team A.V. Club takes 1st place! @therealcalebmclaughlin was here too but he left before we took the title. Couldn’t have done it without you bud! But again, happy birthday mama. You’re not only the reason I get to be alive but also the reason I get to do what I love. Love you so much and I hope it was the best day for you. Also happy birthday to her twin brother Dave in Michigan. Miss you so much dude. Love you both and happy birthday!