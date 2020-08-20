jueves, agosto 20, 2020
Dustin de Stranger Things trabaja en un restaurante como mozo

Fabricia

Gaten Matarazzo es quien interpreta a Dustin en Stranger Things. El actor de 17 años decidió no parar durante la expansión del coronavirus y se sumó al staff de local que lleva comida a domicilio. Recordemos que la cuarta temporada de la exitosa serie está en pausa ya que no se puede juntar el elenco a grabar.

El restaurante se llama Long Island, está ubicado en Nueva Jersey y Gaten completa su jornada de cada día con las medidas sanitarias correspondientes.

Según The Hollywood reporter, el manager del joven actor varios miembros de su familia son empleados del mismo restaurante.

