Harry y Meghan anunciaron que se separan de la familia real británica

A través de un comunicado anunciaron que dejarán sus funciones como miembros de alto rango de la institución.
El príncipe Harry de Inglaterra y Meghan Markle anunciaron este miércoles que decidieron apartarse de la familia real británica, luego de “meses de reflexión y debate interno”.
En un comunicado difundido por el Palacio de Buckingham, el matrimonio explicó que planea “forjar un nuevo y progresista rol dentro de la institución”. Además, no vivirán solamente en Inglaterra sino que tendrán un hogar en Canadá junto a su hijo Archie de ocho meses.
“Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que le brindará a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestro nuevo proyecto caritativo”, afirmaron.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“Vamos a seguir colaborando con Su Majestad, la Reina, El Príncipe de Gales, El Duque de Cambridge y todas las partes relevantes”, añadieron. (Rating Cero)