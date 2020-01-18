Luisana Lopilato disfruta del invierno canadiense

View this post on Instagram

As the saying goes, "putting on a good front to bad weather" 😜 … Living in Canada, I had to get used to the cold weather and I happily got adapted to the traditions of this country 🇨🇦. So we are here, with the family together, as always, and enjoying this beautiful winter day!! If you don't believe me, look at this fantastic snowman that we built!😊⛄ Cómo dice el refrán “al mal tiempo buena cara” 😜… Viviendo en Canadá, me tuve que acostumbrar al frío y me adapté felizmente a todas las tradiciones de acá 🇨🇦. Por eso asi estamos, como siempre en familia disfrutando de este hermoso día de invierno!! …Si no me creen!! Miren el fantástico hombre de nieve que armamos! 😊⛄