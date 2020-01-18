Luisana Lopilato disfruta del invierno canadiense

La actriz mostró el muñeco de nieve que hizo y aseguró que a pesar del frío disfruta de esas actividades.
Desde hace diez años que Luisana Lopilato vive entre Canadá y Argentina. Por ese motivo, ya adoptó muchísimas costumbres del país de Michael Bublé, como las actividades que realizan en invierno, que tiene temperaturas bastante más heladas que las de Buenos Aires.
La actriz les mostró a sus seguidores que hizo un muñeco de nieve. “Cómo dice el refrán ‘al mal tiempo buena cara’ … Viviendo en Canadá, me tuve que acostumbrar al frío y me adapté felizmente a todas las tradiciones de acá“, expresó.
“Por eso así estamos, como siempre en familia disfrutando de este hermoso día de invierno!! …Si no me creen!! Miren el fantástico hombre de nieve que armamos!“, agregó.
View this post on Instagram
As the saying goes, "putting on a good front to bad weather" 😜 … Living in Canada, I had to get used to the cold weather and I happily got adapted to the traditions of this country 🇨🇦. So we are here, with the family together, as always, and enjoying this beautiful winter day!! If you don't believe me, look at this fantastic snowman that we built!😊⛄ Cómo dice el refrán “al mal tiempo buena cara” 😜… Viviendo en Canadá, me tuve que acostumbrar al frío y me adapté felizmente a todas las tradiciones de acá 🇨🇦. Por eso asi estamos, como siempre en familia disfrutando de este hermoso día de invierno!! …Si no me creen!! Miren el fantástico hombre de nieve que armamos! 😊⛄
Fuente: Revista Pronto